Keyshia Ka'oir Works All The Angles In This Skin-Tight Sparkle Jumpsuit At The 2018 VMAs

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Of course her best accessory, husband Gucci Mane, also killed it in his unique tux.

Published 1 week ago

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir are one fly a** couple so you know they had to stunt at MTV's 2018 Video Music Awards!

The star-studded duo hit the red carpet in New York City lookng like legit money. Gucci Mane was looking dapper in his stripped, dragon graphic jacket and we love a man who can pull off pink. Keyshia was leaving little to the imagination with a rhinestone embellished bodysuit with a whole lot of fringe. And of course they were both rocking lots of bling. Check out their 'fits below:

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This couple is always looking like hip hop royalty!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

