Keyshia Ka'oir Works All The Angles In This Skin-Tight Sparkle Jumpsuit At The 2018 VMAs

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir are one fly a** couple so you know they had to stunt at MTV's 2018 Video Music Awards!
The star-studded duo hit the red carpet in New York City lookng like legit money. Gucci Mane was looking dapper in his stripped, dragon graphic jacket and we love a man who can pull off pink. Keyshia was leaving little to the imagination with a rhinestone embellished bodysuit with a whole lot of fringe. And of course they were both rocking lots of bling. Check out their 'fits below:
This couple is always looking like hip hop royalty!
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
