Keyshia Ka'oir Works All The Angles In This Skin-Tight Sparkle Jumpsuit At The 2018 VMAs

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir are one fly a** couple so you know they had to stunt at MTV's 2018 Video Music Awards!

The star-studded duo hit the red carpet in New York City lookng like legit money. Gucci Mane was looking dapper in his stripped, dragon graphic jacket and we love a man who can pull off pink. Keyshia was leaving little to the imagination with a rhinestone embellished bodysuit with a whole lot of fringe. And of course they were both rocking lots of bling. Check out their 'fits below: