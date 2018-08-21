Fashion Killa: Cardi B Was Taking No Sh*t By Wearing 3 Custom Gowns To The 2018 VMA’s

Cardi B shut down the MTV VMA’s last night.

First, the spicy mami showed up on the red carpet in a burgundy cleavage baring dress, and then opened the show in a red strapless custom Azzi and Costa couture gown. The dressed had beautiful intricate details with a high-low hem and an asymmetrical strapless neckline. She completed the look with red Giuseppe Zanottti heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Cardi looked gorgeous as she opened the show. Holding a pink baby blanket, the crowd went nuts hoping that she was finally going to reveal baby kulture. But, she bluffed and unveiled the MTV moon-man.