Fashion Killa: Cardi B Was Taking No Sh*t By Wearing 3 Custom Gowns To The 2018 VMA’s

performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Looks like she wants y’all to know she’s a Queen too.

Published 1 week ago

Cardi B shut down the MTV VMA’s last night.

First, the spicy mami showed up on the red carpet in a burgundy cleavage baring dress, and then opened the show in a red strapless custom Azzi and Costa couture gown. The dressed had beautiful intricate details with a high-low hem and an asymmetrical strapless neckline.  She completed the look with red Giuseppe Zanottti heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Cardi looked gorgeous as she opened the show. Holding a pink baby blanket, the crowd went nuts hoping that she was finally going to reveal baby kulture. But, she bluffed and unveiled the MTV moon-man.

 

 

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old rap star switched it up with another outfit to accept her award. Cardi won a couple of times last night, but changed into a black mini ruffle dress when she accepted an award with J.Lo and DJ Khaled for best collaboration for the “Dinero” song. The dress had beautiful dramatic shoulders with a deep V-neck to compliment her Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She paired the mini dress with black patent Christian Louboutin pumps, and looked stunning with her chic new pixie haircut. This mami was hands down one of the best dressed stars in the building last night.

 

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B inside the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez accept the award for Best Collaboration onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
(Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage)

Yass, cheers to Cardi. She looked like pure perfection last night. 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

