Despacito!: Rihanna Sets The Internet On Fire Twirling Around The Streets Of Cuba In A Sheer Dress

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Rihanna attends the 'Ocean's 8' UK Premiere held at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic)

This bad gal looked more like a golden goddess!

Published 1 week ago

Although Rihanna ditched the MTV VMA’s last night, she had no problem setting the internet on fire.

The 30-year-old superstar as living her best life in Havana, Cuba. Rih posted a video on Instagram yesterday, dancing to Childish Gambino's new song “Summertime Magic,” in the streets of Havana. She was bare faced and flawless wearing a semi-sheer gold Thierry Colson maxi dress with sneakers and a straw hat.

 

Rih Rih is currently in Cuba working on a secret project with Childish Gambino. There is a lot of speculation surrounding this project. Rumors are that they are filming their movie “Guava Island,” but we’ll all just have to wait and see what it’s about.

If you want to stunt like Rih Rih, take a look at the dress details below. 

 

 

 

 

(Photo: Barney's.com)

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic)

