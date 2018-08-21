Despacito!: Rihanna Sets The Internet On Fire Twirling Around The Streets Of Cuba In A Sheer Dress

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Although Rihanna ditched the MTV VMA’s last night, she had no problem setting the internet on fire.
The 30-year-old superstar as living her best life in Havana, Cuba. Rih posted a video on Instagram yesterday, dancing to Childish Gambino's new song “Summertime Magic,” in the streets of Havana. She was bare faced and flawless wearing a semi-sheer gold Thierry Colson maxi dress with sneakers and a straw hat.
Rih Rih is currently in Cuba working on a secret project with Childish Gambino. There is a lot of speculation surrounding this project. Rumors are that they are filming their movie “Guava Island,” but we’ll all just have to wait and see what it’s about.
If you want to stunt like Rih Rih, take a look at the dress details below.
(Photo: Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
