You Bored?: Kylie Jenner Wore This $6500 Suit To Frown At The VMAs

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards together, the couple strangely chose to walk the red carpet separately.
ICYMI: The KUWTK reality star strutted down the red carpet of MTV Video Music Awards looking gorgeous drenched in white.
We loved her look and if you loved her outfit as much as we did, keep scrolling to get all her outfit deets!
The 21-year-old looked flawless wearing a Tom Ford White Trench Mini Dress ($6,450) which she matched with a pair of Olgana high heels, a brand favorite for the makeup guru.
With a look like this, it’s hard to believe Travis couldn’t keep his hands off the mother of his child.
(Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)
