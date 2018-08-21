You Bored?: Kylie Jenner Wore This $6500 Suit To Frown At The VMAs

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

The snapback is real!

Published 1 week ago

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards together, the couple strangely chose to walk the red carpet separately. 

ICYMI: The KUWTK reality star strutted down the red carpet of MTV Video Music Awards looking gorgeous drenched in white. 

We loved her look and if you loved her outfit as much as we did, keep scrolling to get all her outfit deets!

(Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

The 21-year-old looked flawless wearing a Tom Ford White Trench Mini Dress ($6,450) which she matched with a pair of Olgana high heels, a brand favorite for the makeup guru. 

With a look like this, it’s hard to believe Travis couldn’t keep his hands off the mother of his child.

Written by BET Staff

