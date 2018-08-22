Oops!: Kim K Has A Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying In LA

Kim Kardashian attends What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Beverly Hills Preview, presented by Christie's, at What Goes Around Comes Around on August 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Her undergarments are always on display anyways.

Published 1 week ago

Kim Kardashian is back in LA from her week-long Miami getaway with her friends.

She was seen attending the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th anniversary party, and suffered a major wardrobe malfunction.

The reality star wore a bubblegum pink latex Versace mini dress from WGACA, with a $6,000 studded French Fry Judith Leiber bag, paired with lucite Yeezy heels ($650). And unknowingly had her nude Spanx on full display while leaving the event.

 

Beverly Hills, CA - Kim Kardashian was seen heading to Madeo after the 25th anniversary store opening of What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: ALLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)
(Photo: Backgrid)

This is the only time Kimmy’s undies made their debut. The 37-year-old mom recently posted a photo on Instagram with her Gucci thong hanging ALL the way out.

 

With an a$$ like that, I guess a slip-up is bound to happen. 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

