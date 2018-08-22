Oops!: Kim K Has A Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying In LA

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kim Kardashian is back in LA from her week-long Miami getaway with her friends.
She was seen attending the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th anniversary party, and suffered a major wardrobe malfunction.
The reality star wore a bubblegum pink latex Versace mini dress from WGACA, with a $6,000 studded French Fry Judith Leiber bag, paired with lucite Yeezy heels ($650). And unknowingly had her nude Spanx on full display while leaving the event.
This is the only time Kimmy’s undies made their debut. The 37-year-old mom recently posted a photo on Instagram with her Gucci thong hanging ALL the way out.
With an a$$ like that, I guess a slip-up is bound to happen.
(Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS