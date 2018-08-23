Repeat Offender!: Tekashi 69 Shows Up To His Court Date Wearing The Exact Same Thing He Wore To The Club

Tekashi 69 host mr jones. Photos by Thaddaeus McAdams / ExclsuviveAccess.net

I guess if the sweater fits, wear it again.

Published 6 days ago

Tekashi6ix9ine was photographed in Miami living his best life this past Tuesday. He was seen on the beach shooting a music video and made an appearance at Mr. Jones’ nightclub with friends.

While partying at the club in Miami, Tekashi was sportin’ two cornrows, a pink sweatshirt, a diamond chain, two watches, a bunch of rings and a bracelet. And made an appearance in court the next morning with the same outfit on. Can we say repeat offender?

 

(Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

The 22-year-old rapper had to make an appearance in a Texas court for allegedly choking a 16-year-old fan who tried to record him at the Galleria mall in Houston. Tekashi showed up to court in the same light pink sweatshirt with his body guards in tow. However, he removed all the bling except for his studded earrings. I mean it only makes sense. You got to clean up a bit before standing in front of the judge.

 

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
(Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images)
(Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Welp, I guess you gotta make it to court by any means necessary. Even if that means showing up in the same clothes from the night before.

 

 

Written by BET Staff

