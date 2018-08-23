Repeat Offender!: Tekashi 69 Shows Up To His Court Date Wearing The Exact Same Thing He Wore To The Club

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Tekashi6ix9ine was photographed in Miami living his best life this past Tuesday. He was seen on the beach shooting a music video and made an appearance at Mr. Jones’ nightclub with friends.
While partying at the club in Miami, Tekashi was sportin’ two cornrows, a pink sweatshirt, a diamond chain, two watches, a bunch of rings and a bracelet. And made an appearance in court the next morning with the same outfit on. Can we say repeat offender?
The 22-year-old rapper had to make an appearance in a Texas court for allegedly choking a 16-year-old fan who tried to record him at the Galleria mall in Houston. Tekashi showed up to court in the same light pink sweatshirt with his body guards in tow. However, he removed all the bling except for his studded earrings. I mean it only makes sense. You got to clean up a bit before standing in front of the judge.
Welp, I guess you gotta make it to court by any means necessary. Even if that means showing up in the same clothes from the night before.
(Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS