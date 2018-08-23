Repeat Offender!: Tekashi 69 Shows Up To His Court Date Wearing The Exact Same Thing He Wore To The Club

Tekashi6ix9ine was photographed in Miami living his best life this past Tuesday. He was seen on the beach shooting a music video and made an appearance at Mr. Jones’ nightclub with friends.

While partying at the club in Miami, Tekashi was sportin’ two cornrows, a pink sweatshirt, a diamond chain, two watches, a bunch of rings and a bracelet. And made an appearance in court the next morning with the same outfit on. Can we say repeat offender?