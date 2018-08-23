Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Give Us Body-oddy-oddy Twinning In Pink Skin-Tight Dresses

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Reginae Carter and Antonia 'Toya" Carter attend "Girls Trip" Atlanta Screening at SCADshow on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Give Us Body-oddy-oddy Twinning In Pink Skin-Tight Dresses

Snack 1, snack 2.

Published 6 days ago

What do you wear to a Sip 'n' See for the baby revealing of a beauty influencer? Pink, of course! 

The Snob Life owner, Ming Lee, held a luxe event to debut her newborn baby girl, Story, and, of course, it was a pink-filled party full of love and support. 

Spotted at the event, Toya Wright and her daughter, Reginae Carter, looked like twins as they enjoyed the festivities dressed in stylishly fitted pink dresses. 

Got to love this mommy-and-daughter duo! 

Toya, who was spotted holding Ming’s baby, looked stunning in a dress from the Elle Mari Collection

What do you think of the ladies' pinkalicious style? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style