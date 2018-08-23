Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Give Us Body-oddy-oddy Twinning In Pink Skin-Tight Dresses

What do you wear to a Sip 'n' See for the baby revealing of a beauty influencer? Pink, of course!

The Snob Life owner, Ming Lee, held a luxe event to debut her newborn baby girl, Story, and, of course, it was a pink-filled party full of love and support.

Spotted at the event, Toya Wright and her daughter, Reginae Carter, looked like twins as they enjoyed the festivities dressed in stylishly fitted pink dresses.