Boo’d Up!: Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Wear Coordinating Sweatsuits In ATL

As the school year approaches, people are in the spirit of giving. Lots of people and organizations are throwing back to school bashes providing children with free backpacks and all the supplies they need to have a successful year.

Among the many holding a back-to-school party is Reginae Carter and rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci.

The celebrity couple hosted the "Back 2 School Field Day" on Wednesday (Aug. 22) at Atlanta's Grant Park Recreation Center and the event was a success.

They were obviously in a giving mood because they blessed families with free backpacks full of must-have school supplies.