Boo’d Up!: Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Wear Coordinating Sweatsuits In ATL

As the school year approaches, people are in the spirit of giving. Lots of people and organizations are throwing back to school bashes providing children with free backpacks and all the supplies they need to have a successful year.
Among the many holding a back-to-school party is Reginae Carter and rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci.
The celebrity couple hosted the "Back 2 School Field Day" on Wednesday (Aug. 22) at Atlanta's Grant Park Recreation Center and the event was a success.
They were obviously in a giving mood because they blessed families with free backpacks full of must-have school supplies.
Festivities seemingly included complimentary face painting and bracelet making. There were even games like potato-sack races, three-legged races and egg-spoon races.
Food and ice cream trucks also were said to be on deck. The event was co-sponsored by the rapper’s record label, Think It's a Game records.
The 19-year-old was extremely fashionable while giving back to the community, wearing her Adidas Pharrell Sneakers, Balenciaga bag and a pair of fly shades.
We’re glad that the couple’s using their fame to support the community.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
