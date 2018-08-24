Heavy Artillery! Jaden Smith Seen With New Bomb Vest Accessory And Girlfriend In LA

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Thursday night, Jaden Smith was spotted hosting a party at West Hollywood’s celebrity hot-spot Poppy.
The bleach blond rapper was dressed up in an eccentric artillery-inspired body belt that resembled the look of someone wearing a bomb around their waist. He also wore a black hoodie and skinny jeans and a pair of often-worn white New Balance sneakers.
The Skate Kitchen actor accessorized the peculiar look with an assortment of silver rings and a matching chain which was almost unseen under his hoodie and red undershirt.
While Jaden looked very comfortable, it’s a little unclear the meaning behind the belt. Maybe he wants us to know his music is bomb!
What do you think of Jaden’s look?
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
