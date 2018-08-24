Heavy Artillery! Jaden Smith Seen With New Bomb Vest Accessory And Girlfriend In LA

Thursday night, Jaden Smith was spotted hosting a party at West Hollywood’s celebrity hot-spot Poppy.

The bleach blond rapper was dressed up in an eccentric artillery-inspired body belt that resembled the look of someone wearing a bomb around their waist. He also wore a black hoodie and skinny jeans and a pair of often-worn white New Balance sneakers.

The Skate Kitchen actor accessorized the peculiar look with an assortment of silver rings and a matching chain which was almost unseen under his hoodie and red undershirt.