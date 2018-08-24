Heavy Artillery! Jaden Smith Seen With New Bomb Vest Accessory And Girlfriend In LA

attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Heavy Artillery! Jaden Smith Seen With New Bomb Vest Accessory And Girlfriend In LA

Guess he's the bomb.com?

Published 5 days ago

Thursday night, Jaden Smith was spotted hosting a party at West Hollywood’s celebrity hot-spot Poppy.

The bleach blond rapper was dressed up in an eccentric artillery-inspired body belt that resembled the look of someone wearing a bomb around their waist. He also wore a black hoodie and skinny jeans and a pair of often-worn white New Balance sneakers. 

The Skate Kitchen actor accessorized the peculiar look with an assortment of silver rings and a matching chain which was almost unseen under his hoodie and red undershirt.

West Hollywood, CA - Blonde Jaden Smith starts the weekend early at Poppy with his good friend Harry Hudson. The rapper tries to keep a low profile while spotted at the WeHo hotspot. Pictured: Jaden Smith BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: BACKGRID)

While Jaden looked very comfortable, it’s a little unclear the meaning behind the belt. Maybe he wants us to know his music is bomb!

Actor Jaden Smith is spotted leaving the Poppy club at 2 A.M. in the morning with a female companion in West Hollywood. 24 Aug 2018 Pictured: Jaden Smith. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA266081_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(Photo: MEGA)

What do you think of Jaden’s look?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style