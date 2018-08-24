Summertime Chi!: Kim K Totes Adorable Baby Chicago Around Wearing Spandex Unitard

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on July 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) *** Local Caption *** Kim Kardashian

She's definitely loving the fact she didn't have to snap back.

Kim Kardashian has been making moves this summer. She recently came off of a Miami vacation with friends flaunting her new body and now hanging out and in LA with her youngest child, Chicago.

Kim was seen taking baby Chi out of her car seat in Calabasas yesterday wearing a 2XU cycling unitard ($160) and husband’s Yeezy sneakers, while 7-month-old Chicago was barefoot in the cutest white outfit with two ponytails in her hair.

 

 

 

The 37-year-old reality star has been vocal about her weight-loss journey and is very proud of her 116-pound frame. Kim has been flaunting her new and improved body all over this summer. She even mentioned that she’s getting Kanye on board with her workout regimen.

Not sure where the rest of the West clan is, but mama and baby looked too cute strolling down the street.

 

 

Written by BET Staff

