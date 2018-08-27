Generous Queen: J.Lo Is Selling Her Signature Outfits To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

It’s been almost a year since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and left thousands of families devastated without power and displaced. Since then, Jennifer Lopez has continued to make great efforts to help everyone whose lives were affected by the horrific hurricane.

Now that her “Shades of Blue” TV show ended, after three seasons, J.Lo decided to put her costumes from being a badass detective up for auction. Some of the items include popular outfits her character wore, along with props such as police files, keys, FBI ID cards and desk accessories used throughout the series.

J.Lo teamed up with the Hispanic Federation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program for the charity efforts. Bids start as low as $25 and the items will be available through September 9.

Cheers to J.Lo for continuing to use her celebrity to help people in need. She continues to show us why she’s the queen of everything.