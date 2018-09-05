Came Thru Drippin'!: See Reginae Carter's All-Gucci Back-To-School Outfit

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne and Toya’s first born is always stuntin’ in the finest designer things.
Last night Reginae “came thru drippin” on the gram rocking the latest Gucci x Dapper Dan pieces from head to toe.
The 19-year-old was flossing in a $800 Gucci turban, $850 Gucci x Dapper Dan Tank Top, $100 Gucci stocking, $345 Black Gucci sunnies and $980 Gucci x Dapper Dan sneakers. And we can’t forget about her bling-bling custom double R diamond necklace.
If you want to stunt like Reginae, we found out where you can buy the pieces.
Take a look below.
OK, Nae-Nae. We see you on your back-to-school insta-slay!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
