ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: Reginae Carter attends 2018 LudaDay Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College - Forbes Arena on September 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Came Thru Drippin'!: See Reginae Carter's All-Gucci Back-To-School Outfit

The headband alone is $800.

Published 1 week ago

Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne and Toya’s first born is always stuntin’ in the finest designer things.

Last night Reginae “came thru drippin” on the gram rocking the latest Gucci x Dapper Dan pieces from head to toe.

The 19-year-old was flossing in a $800 Gucci turban, $850 Gucci x Dapper Dan Tank Top, $100 Gucci stocking, $345 Black Gucci sunnies and $980 Gucci x Dapper Dan sneakers. And we can’t forget about her bling-bling custom double R diamond necklace. 

 

Gucci moments ❣️shorts : @pressedatl

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

If you want to stunt like Reginae, we found out where you can buy the pieces. 

Take a look below. 

 

(Photo: Gucci.com)
( Photo: Farfetch.com)
( Photo: SSense.com)
(Photo: Gucci.com)
(Photo: Shopbop.com)

OK, Nae-Nae. We see you on your back-to-school insta-slay!

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

