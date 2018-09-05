Kanye West Picks Every Single Outfit Kim Kardashian Wears

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Kim Kardashian is known as a fashion trend setter, and we recently learned that it is all due to her husband, Kanye West.
People magazine has dubbed Kim K one of the most stylish women of the year, and she recently gushed about it being all due to her hubby. The 37-year-old reality star told People magazine that Kanye’s team puts together all of her looks, and she even wears Yeezy samples straight out of the showroom.
It must be nice being wife to a designer!
Kim told People magazine, “I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband, he makes my life so easy.” She even gets her husband’s opinion for red carpet moments at major events. Kim said that she’ll send her hubby a photo of a dress she’s considering wearing and he’ll say, “I love it, but why don’t you try something like this instead?” And Kanye will send her references of people wearing a totally different style.
The leader of the Kar-Jenner crew said that being a mom also has a huge influence on her new style. She explained that Kanye’s team putting together her trendy looks is a relief to her. It gives her more time to play with North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, seven months.
Kim revealed that she even ditched her heels for more sneakers. She says, "(Now that) I have kids, it's so much easier to wear them and dress down every day."
Here’s a few times we saw Kim proudly rocking her man’s line.
Would you want to be styled by your bae? Drop a line below.
(Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
