Blessed! Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Photo Of Her And Her Family

Back in July, Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed their baby boy, Canon, to the world. Two months later, Ayesha still can’t quite believe that they’re the parents of three beautiful children.

The 29-year-old took to the ‘gram to share this beautiful picture of her growing family, Ayesha and Steph both wore jerseys, his yellow and hers black.

The Canadian born chef's jersey clearly reflected her feelings -- blessed.