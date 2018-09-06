Blessed! Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Photo Of Her And Her Family

STUDIO CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Chef Ayesha Curry attends "Friendsgiving For No Kid Hungry" Thanksgiving event on November 17, 2017 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Blessed! Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Photo Of Her And Her Family

Family moments are the most valuable!

Published 1 week ago

Back in July, Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed their baby boy, Canon, to the world. Two months later, Ayesha still can’t quite believe that they’re the parents of three beautiful children.

The 29-year-old took to the ‘gram to share this beautiful picture of her growing family, Ayesha and Steph both wore jerseys, his yellow and hers black.

The Canadian born chef's jersey clearly reflected her feelings -- blessed.

Just seven days ago, the doting mother shared a picture participating in the #theawesomechallenge as she and her little tikes all posed in striped pajamas.

We expect that there are plenty more family photos ahead. And maybe another bundle of joy in a year or so. We shall see!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style