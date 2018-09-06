Blessed! Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Photo Of Her And Her Family

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Back in July, Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed their baby boy, Canon, to the world. Two months later, Ayesha still can’t quite believe that they’re the parents of three beautiful children.
The 29-year-old took to the ‘gram to share this beautiful picture of her growing family, Ayesha and Steph both wore jerseys, his yellow and hers black.
The Canadian born chef's jersey clearly reflected her feelings -- blessed.
Just seven days ago, the doting mother shared a picture participating in the #theawesomechallenge as she and her little tikes all posed in striped pajamas.
We expect that there are plenty more family photos ahead. And maybe another bundle of joy in a year or so. We shall see!
(Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
