Well, OK! Nicki Minaj Christens New York Fashion Week In Underwear And A Trench Coat

(Photo caption for image at NYFW event on September 5, 2018 in New York City)

Sis has us weak!

Published 1 week ago

Nicki Minaj looked smoking hot yesterday (September 5), as she stepped out to attend the NYFW Kick-Off Party hosted by E!, Elle Magazine, and IMG Models in New York City.

According to The Hollywood Life, the theme of the event was “Super Models and Super Trends,” and clearly Nicki got the memo.

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper displayed lots of skin in a pair of teeny-tiny black shorts and a matching bra along with a yellow Off-White Blazer which she perfectly paired with Off-White Over the Knee Boots ($2,100).

(Photo caption for image at NYFW event on September 5, 2018 in New York City)
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

As you can see, the New York-bred rapper surely made the party her runway, as she showed off her killer dance moves.

(Photo caption for image at NYFW event on September 5, 2018 in New York City)
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

ICYMI: The 35-year-old rapper debuted her sexy new pink hair, which was, of course, laid and slayed by her new hairstylist, Arrogant Tae.

If we go off this slay, we are sure Nicki will be serving looks like this all week.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

