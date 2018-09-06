Well, OK! Nicki Minaj Christens New York Fashion Week In Underwear And A Trench Coat

Nicki Minaj looked smoking hot yesterday (September 5), as she stepped out to attend the NYFW Kick-Off Party hosted by E!, Elle Magazine, and IMG Models in New York City.

According to The Hollywood Life, the theme of the event was “Super Models and Super Trends,” and clearly Nicki got the memo.

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper displayed lots of skin in a pair of teeny-tiny black shorts and a matching bra along with a yellow Off-White Blazer which she perfectly paired with Off-White Over the Knee Boots ($2,100).