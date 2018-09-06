Well, OK! Nicki Minaj Christens New York Fashion Week In Underwear And A Trench Coat

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Nicki Minaj looked smoking hot yesterday (September 5), as she stepped out to attend the NYFW Kick-Off Party hosted by E!, Elle Magazine, and IMG Models in New York City.
According to The Hollywood Life, the theme of the event was “Super Models and Super Trends,” and clearly Nicki got the memo.
The “Barbie Tingz” rapper displayed lots of skin in a pair of teeny-tiny black shorts and a matching bra along with a yellow Off-White Blazer which she perfectly paired with Off-White Over the Knee Boots ($2,100).
As you can see, the New York-bred rapper surely made the party her runway, as she showed off her killer dance moves.
ICYMI: The 35-year-old rapper debuted her sexy new pink hair, which was, of course, laid and slayed by her new hairstylist, Arrogant Tae.
If we go off this slay, we are sure Nicki will be serving looks like this all week.
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS