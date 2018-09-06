Kim Kardashian Finds Models With Her Exact Measurements To Try On Her Clothes Before She Wears Them

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kanye West attend the Nas "Nasir" Album Listening Session on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian Finds Models With Her Exact Measurements To Try On Her Clothes Before She Wears Them

She says it’s so she can spend more time with the kids.

Published 1 week ago

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that her husband, Kanye West, is the mastermind behind all of her iconic looks.

She was dubbed one of People magazine's most stylish women of the year and owes it all to Kanye. Kim revealed to People that she has models from the Yeezy showroom try on a bunch of looks before she decides what she wants to wear. The team makes sure that the model has Kim’s exact measurements, including her bootylicious curves, and once they’ve tried everything on, they’re photographed and sent to her for approval.

 

Kim said, "At one point I sent over my entire closet to my husband's office, I had full time security because I was so nervous, that was just to photograph it with the fit models there and put looks together." This seems a bit excessive, but maybe this is what being rich is all about.

The 37-year-old reality star admitted that it is a detailed process, but it makes her life so much easier. Using the photos saves her time in and out of the closet and allows her more time to spend with their three children.

 

 

But my question is, where do they find models with Kim's exact sizing? Hmm.

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

