Kim Kardashian Finds Models With Her Exact Measurements To Try On Her Clothes Before She Wears Them

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that her husband, Kanye West, is the mastermind behind all of her iconic looks.

She was dubbed one of People magazine's most stylish women of the year and owes it all to Kanye. Kim revealed to People that she has models from the Yeezy showroom try on a bunch of looks before she decides what she wants to wear. The team makes sure that the model has Kim’s exact measurements, including her bootylicious curves, and once they’ve tried everything on, they’re photographed and sent to her for approval.