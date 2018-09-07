Cheers!: Designer Virgil Abloh Takes A Stab At Redesigning Champagne

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Virgil Abloh is extending his creative chops to another member of the LVMH conglomerate, the Louis Vuitton family, and you’ll never guess what he’s redesigning: an exclusive bottle of the number-one-selling rosé champagne in the U.S.!
We still cannot get over the epic designs that OFF-WHITE founder and LV’s artistic director Virgil Abloh made for Serena Williams' U.S. Open "Queen" look and the sneakers for her daughter, Alexis Olympia. But now we are totally here for the sleek bottle that he made of Moët’s Nectar Imperial Rosé. Check out the dope design of the bottle below:
Virgil recently gave a little sneak peek of the $59.99 bottle on Instagram, and it is popping, literally! The bottle is an all-white take on the classic gold label of the original rosé bottle. Each bottle also features that Virgil’s signature "DO NOT DROP" styling.
Virgil will begin unveiling limited number of 3L jeroboam bottle for his friends and family starting in October. But don’t worry, you’ll be able to cop your own bottle, too! The limited edition 750 mL bottle will be available on October 1 at local retailers in New York, Miami, LA, Atlanta, Chicago and October 15 on Clos19.com throughout the holidays.
This Virgil Abloh x Moët & Chandon Collab is so dope, we don’t think we’ll even be able to drink from the bottle when we cop ours!
(Photo: Moët & Chandon)
