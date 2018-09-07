Cheers!: Designer Virgil Abloh Takes A Stab At Redesigning Champagne

Virgil Abloh is extending his creative chops to another member of the LVMH conglomerate, the Louis Vuitton family, and you’ll never guess what he’s redesigning: an exclusive bottle of the number-one-selling rosé champagne in the U.S.!

We still cannot get over the epic designs that OFF-WHITE founder and LV’s artistic director Virgil Abloh made for Serena Williams' U.S. Open "Queen" look and the sneakers for her daughter, Alexis Olympia. But now we are totally here for the sleek bottle that he made of Moët’s Nectar Imperial Rosé. Check out the dope design of the bottle below: