Hot Hot Hot!: Designer Christian Cowan Gets Major Props From Cardi B And Top Stylist Jason Rembert For His New Watch Shoes

New York Fashion Week was filled with lots of celebs showing all their favorite designers some serious love. Whether they were wearing famous designer looks, walking in a show, or just sitting front row, our faves have definitely put us on to some great designers, like Cardi B showing us Christian Cowan 's new collab with Giuseppe Zanotti .

These are fire, but sadly these are custom for the one and only Cardi B. Other styles in this new collection include cowboy boots, glitter biker boots, sandals and sneakers. The gold wristwatch detail shoes, which are available in all-gold or black and gold, retail for $1,995.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist's designs have caught the eye of the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Naomi Campbell. He even dressed Cardi B for her look on the cover of her latest album, Invasion of Privacy.

When describing working with the famous Italian designer, Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian says, "As a young designer, the opportunity to be able to partner with Giuseppe has been invaluable, his advice and vision have been so helpful and I couldn’t be happier with what we have created together. The opportunity to look back at signature Giuseppe silhouettes and add my own spin on these was one I’ll always treasure. Our maximalist styles married together have created a line of shoes that will be sure to keep you watching."

The watch-heels are available at select Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques in New York, London and Paris, as well as online. The other shoes in the collection will be available in February of 2019. We might have to break the bank to cop these fly-ass shoes!