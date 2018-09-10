Kanye West Has A Reporter Removed From The Ralph Lauren Show Because He Thought She Was Being Disrespectful

Kanye hit the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Show at Central Park Friday night in a black Ralph Lauren suit, paired with his Yeezy sandals (that actually fit this time around) .

We all know that ‘Ye is a huge fan of Ralph Lauren, he’s expressed his love for the iconic designer over the years, but Kanye made it clear to the event organizer’s that if a certain reporter didn’t leave, he would!

According to TMZ, the female reporter asked Kanye a question about the feud between his wife, Kim Kardashian, and Tyson Beckford. Do y’all remember a month ago when Kim and Tyson had a little beef on social media? Tyson shaded Kim over her hips, and Kim clapped back by saying, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it." Then a bunch of fans went on to say that Kim was being homophobic.