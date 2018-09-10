Kanye West Has A Reporter Removed From The Ralph Lauren Show Because He Thought She Was Being Disrespectful

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Kanye West has given folks at Ralph Lauren an ultimatum.
Kanye hit the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Show at Central Park Friday night in a black Ralph Lauren suit, paired with his Yeezy sandals (that actually fit this time around).
We all know that ‘Ye is a huge fan of Ralph Lauren, he’s expressed his love for the iconic designer over the years, but Kanye made it clear to the event organizer’s that if a certain reporter didn’t leave, he would!
According to TMZ, the female reporter asked Kanye a question about the feud between his wife, Kim Kardashian, and Tyson Beckford. Do y’all remember a month ago when Kim and Tyson had a little beef on social media? Tyson shaded Kim over her hips, and Kim clapped back by saying, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it." Then a bunch of fans went on to say that Kim was being homophobic.
Well, Kanye thought the question was disrespectful and ranted to the RL publicists about it. Kanye said, “Ralph Lauren would be disappointed to have a journalist ask me questions like this at his show...Either she leaves or me, you decide.” He even marched them over and pointed her out.
See video below.
The reporter left peacefully, and Kanye went on to rave about his love for Ralph.
This NYFW has been a whirlwind, so far. Stay tuned as the rest of Fashion Week unravels.
(Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images)
