Family Affair: Toya Wright, Reginae And Baby Reign Soak Up The Last Bit Of Summer With A Pool Day

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Antonia 'Toya' Wright and Reginae Carter attend Toya Wright's Players Ball Birthday Bash at Haven on October 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Reginae's in Fendi while Toya and Reign rock suits for under $20.

Published 1 week ago

Toya Wright and her daughters, Reginae Carter and baby Reign Rushing, are living their best poolside lives, and we've got the photos to prove it! 

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old mommy took to the 'gram to show off a series of photos with her and her girls by the pool, and it's complete mom goals! 

View this post on Instagram

Pool day with my girls.💕 #mine

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Dressed in adorable mommy-and-me swimsuits similar the ones she showed off a week ago as she twinned with her 6-month-old, Toya once again found matching one-pieces featuring a cute pineapple and pink-and-white stripes from PatPat

Want to cop? The swimsuit will cost you between $20-$35, while your baby girl's one-piece will cost between $17-$34. 

(Photo: PatPat.com)

Meanwhile, Nae Nae showed lots of bawdy in a designer Fendi print two-piece bikini.

See for yourself.

Okurr, Nae Nae. We see you, boo! As you can see, Lil Wayne's 19-year-old baby girl is all grown up. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

