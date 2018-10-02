Bad Gal! Rihanna Puts The Internet On Pause After Going Braless In A Seductive $2K Dress

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna poses during her Fenty Beauty Artistry and Beauty Talk in collaboration with Sephora, for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna

Bad Gal! Rihanna Puts The Internet On Pause After Going Braless In A Seductive $2K Dress

We just learned her "secret weapon."

Published 1 week ago

Rihanna has been on a world tour celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary. 

Our favorite superstar-turned-beauty-mogul is making money moves and looking flawless AF while doing so. Ri made her way to the Middle East to host her first-ever beauty master class and then surprised fans yesterday (Oct. 1) with a meet-and-greet at a Sephora in Singapore, where she unveiled her latest Stunna Lip Paint shade as a part #StunnaWeek, which is a week full of new releases of Fenty Beauty’s lipstick.

She expressed love for all of her supporters on the 'gram with the caption, "Singapore, you were a dream tonight. Thank you!!!!"  

 

The 30-year-old fashion icon looked stunning in a sexy, hot pink cut-out Cushnie midi dress ($1,595) with Chopard diamond earrings and clear transparent heels. Styled by her creative director, Jahleel Weaver

RiRi also had a little fun, twirling and serving major face in the camera before greeting thousands of screaming fans

 

Bad gal revealed her "secret weapon." And according to her Instagram caption, she owes it all to Fenty Beauty. 

View this post on Instagram

when @fentybeauty is the secret weapon.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

If you want to look as sexy as Rihanna, we found the exact dress below. 

(Photo: Cushnie)

Although Rihanna may have had a bit of a setback recently with her Hollywood Hills home being broken into, she is not allowing that drama to stop her glow. Sis is still shining bright like a diamond. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

