Bad Gal! Rihanna Puts The Internet On Pause After Going Braless In A Seductive $2K Dress

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Rihanna has been on a world tour celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary.
Our favorite superstar-turned-beauty-mogul is making money moves and looking flawless AF while doing so. Ri made her way to the Middle East to host her first-ever beauty master class and then surprised fans yesterday (Oct. 1) with a meet-and-greet at a Sephora in Singapore, where she unveiled her latest Stunna Lip Paint shade as a part #StunnaWeek, which is a week full of new releases of Fenty Beauty’s lipstick.
She expressed love for all of her supporters on the 'gram with the caption, "Singapore, you were a dream tonight. Thank you!!!!"
The 30-year-old fashion icon looked stunning in a sexy, hot pink cut-out Cushnie midi dress ($1,595) with Chopard diamond earrings and clear transparent heels. Styled by her creative director, Jahleel Weaver.
RiRi also had a little fun, twirling and serving major face in the camera before greeting thousands of screaming fans.
Bad gal revealed her "secret weapon." And according to her Instagram caption, she owes it all to Fenty Beauty.
If you want to look as sexy as Rihanna, we found the exact dress below.
Although Rihanna may have had a bit of a setback recently with her Hollywood Hills home being broken into, she is not allowing that drama to stop her glow. Sis is still shining bright like a diamond.
(Photo: Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
