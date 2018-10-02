Bad Gal! Rihanna Puts The Internet On Pause After Going Braless In A Seductive $2K Dress

Rihanna has been on a world tour celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary.

Our favorite superstar-turned-beauty-mogul is making money moves and looking flawless AF while doing so. Ri made her way to the Middle East to host her first-ever beauty master class and then surprised fans yesterday (Oct. 1) with a meet-and-greet at a Sephora in Singapore, where she unveiled her latest Stunna Lip Paint shade as a part #StunnaWeek, which is a week full of new releases of Fenty Beauty’s lipstick.

She expressed love for all of her supporters on the 'gram with the caption, "Singapore, you were a dream tonight. Thank you!!!!"