Mommy Makeover! Joseline Hernandez Debuts New Style In Mommy & Me Fashion With Bonnie Bella

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Joseline Hernandez is living her best life on the 'gram, and she's doing it with her mini-me, Bonnie Bella Jordan.
Dressed to impress on Monday (Oct. 1), the 31-year-old reality star and her 1-year-old cutie with music producer Stevie J posed in their adorable mommy-and-me fashions, and we can't get enough of the cuteness!
"The Puerto Rican Princess" gave us fashion-forward vibes with a beige ruffled blouse with orange slacks, while Bonnie Bella styled in a girly beige dress featuring a glittery heart and soft ruffles.
Talk about mother and daughter stylin'. We see you!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
