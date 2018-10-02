Mommy Makeover! Joseline Hernandez Debuts New Style In Mommy & Me Fashion With Bonnie Bella

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Joseline Hernandez attends Dej Loaf Birthday celebration at Ventanas on April 8, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Mommy Makeover! Joseline Hernandez Debuts New Style In Mommy & Me Fashion With Bonnie Bella

She's still a MILF.

Published 1 week ago

Joseline Hernandez is living her best life on the 'gram, and she's doing it with her mini-me, Bonnie Bella Jordan

Dressed to impress on Monday (Oct. 1), the 31-year-old reality star and her 1-year-old cutie with music producer Stevie J posed in their adorable mommy-and-me fashions, and we can't get enough of the cuteness! 

View this post on Instagram

Monday’s flow!

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

"The Puerto Rican Princess" gave us fashion-forward vibes with a beige ruffled blouse with orange slacks, while Bonnie Bella styled in a girly beige dress featuring a glittery heart and soft ruffles.

Talk about mother and daughter stylin'. We see you! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC