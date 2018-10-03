On The Real! Adrienne Bailon Admits She’s Flaunting Fake Versace-Inspired Fashion In This $189 Look

SMIRNOFF celebrates its Equalizing Music global campaign launch on March 1, 2018 in New York City.

Didn’t see that coming.

The Real talk show co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton recently took the ‘gram to flaunt her major LA vibes while wearing some serious Versace-inspired style. 

See for yourself her trendy new ‘fit.

“VERSACE! VERSACE! VERSACE! Nahhhh just kidding... this is @zara lol,” the 34-year-old captioned the "bomb pic" of herself.

TBH: She almost had us fooled. Talk about keeping it real! 

Styled by Grace Spann, a NY-based stylist, Adrienne is wearing a Zara Chain Print Blouse ($70) with a matching Zara Pleated Skirt ($119).

Keep scrolling to cop the look for yourself.

(Photo: zara.com)
(Photo: zara.com)

Perfectly accessorized with a pair of vintage Givenchy earrings, along with a vintage Celine chain belt and Schutz heels, we think she looks stunning! 

What do you think of Adrienne’s look? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

