Fresh Off The Runway! Rihanna Is Serving Major Bawdy In This Itty Bitty Mini Versace Dress

Rihanna is one busy boss! As you know, she’s been jet setting around the world celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary and promoting #StunnaWeek with her latest Stunna Lip Paint shades. Well, she has no signs of slowing down, because today (Oct. 3), RiRi made a stop down under for a huge party at a Sephora in Sydney, Australia, to unveil Fenty beauty’s holiday collection. Can we say #teamnosleep?!

RiRi looks stunning as per usual, dressed in a custom made Atelier Versace mock Python mini dress featuring the iconic inverted heart neckline, from their SS2019 collection. Topped with a matching bucket hat and python heels. The fashion icon posed for photos with fans and even performed a beauty tutorial. She is honestly #goals.

Rihanna is looking flawless and killing it in the beauty industry. But the Rih-Navy is still wondering, where the music at though?!?

Written by BET Staff