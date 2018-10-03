Fresh Off The Runway! Rihanna Is Serving Major Bawdy In This Itty Bitty Mini Versace Dress

XXX attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Fresh Off The Runway! Rihanna Is Serving Major Bawdy In This Itty Bitty Mini Versace Dress

She's always the #1 stunna!

Published 1 week ago

Rihanna is one busy boss!

As you know, she’s been jet setting around the world celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary and promoting #StunnaWeek with her latest Stunna Lip Paint shades. Well, she has no signs of slowing down, because today (Oct. 3), RiRi made a stop down under for a huge party at a Sephora in Sydney, Australia, to unveil Fenty beauty’s holiday collection. Can we say #teamnosleep?!

 

XXX attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
(Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)
XXX attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
(Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

RiRi looks stunning as per usual, dressed in a custom made Atelier Versace mock Python mini dress featuring the iconic inverted heart neckline, from their SS2019 collection. Topped with a matching bucket hat and python heels. The fashion icon posed for photos with fans and even performed a beauty tutorial. She is honestly #goals.

 

XXX attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
(Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)
XXX attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
(Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

Rihanna is looking flawless and killing it in the beauty industry. But the Rih-Navy is still wondering, where the music at though?!? 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC