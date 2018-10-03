I’m Rich, Bish! Kim Kardashian Just Got A Whole Lot Richer Thanks To Hubby Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is spilling all the tea about her and hubby Kanye’s relationship.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed that Kanye gets jealous of her spending more time with the kiddies than she does with him, and now she most recently went on Ashley Graham’s podcast to talk about her hubby giving her one million dollars to turn down a job opportunity.

According to People, Kim told Ashley that she was offered a million dollars from an apparel brand to post sponsored content on her social media. She wanted to run it by Kanye before accepting, because this company is known for knocking off the Yeezy brand. Well, hubby Kanye wasn't having it and suggested that she shouldn't promote it. Kim being the exemplary wife, obliged and decided not to.

Fast forward to two weeks later. On Mother's Day, the 37-year-old reality star received an envelope from her hubby with a big fat check in it. Kim said, "He happened to be recording out of town and I get an envelope delivered to the door. I open the envelope and it is a million dollar check and a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.'" Can we say #relationshipgoals!

Kim also went on to say, “In the rest of the envelope, it was a full, thick contract to be an owner of Yeezy, so now I have a percentage.” Which may explain why she's been his main model for the past few Yeezy collections.

So when we thought Kim was just being a supportive wife wearing the Yeezy line, she was actually promoting her own brand! #Bossbabe

Take a look below at a few times Kim slayed in "their" Yeezy brand.