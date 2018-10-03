Boot Battle! See Toya Wright And Yung Miami Show BAWDY Completely Different In These $1K Fendi Boots

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Fendi has been taking over the 'gram with its signature FF motifs all year, so we were not surprised when City Girls’ Yung Miami and reality star Toya Wright were spotted in the same trendy Fendi motif thigh-high boots!
Caresha, best known by her rapper name, Yung Miami, styled in Fendi from the neck down, and we are honestly feeling the 24-year-old's designer look, which featured the thigh-hugging boots.
If the boots look familiar to you, you may recall that Toya Wright was photographed by Aries G a week ago in the same Fendi boots, only the 34-year-old socialite styled them differently with her denim Fashion Nova, along with a Fendi bag and lots of legs.
Keep scrolling to see the mother of two slay.
As you can see, same boots, different styles.
Want to get your hands on the eye-catching Fendi motif thigh-high boots? You're in luck, we found them, and they can be yours for $1,590!
Which look are you feeling most? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photos: Prince Williams/Filmmagic, Prince Williams/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS