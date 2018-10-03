Boot Battle! See Toya Wright And Yung Miami Show BAWDY Completely Different In These $1K Fendi Boots

Same thigh-high boots, different styles.

Published 1 week ago

Fendi has been taking over the 'gram with its signature FF motifs all year, so we were not surprised when City GirlsYung Miami and reality star Toya Wright were spotted in the same trendy Fendi motif thigh-high boots

Caresha, best known by her rapper name, Yung Miami, styled in Fendi from the neck down, and we are honestly feeling the 24-year-old's designer look, which featured the thigh-hugging boots. 

View this post on Instagram

Fendi On my body like a bad report card ✨

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

If the boots look familiar to you, you may recall that Toya Wright was photographed by Aries G a week ago in the same Fendi boots, only the 34-year-old socialite styled them differently with her denim Fashion Nova, along with a Fendi bag and lots of legs.

Keep scrolling to see the mother of two slay.

View this post on Instagram

Mocha Latte 🍫 Outfit: @fashionnova

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

As you can see, same boots, different styles.

Want to get your hands on the eye-catching Fendi motif thigh-high boots? You're in luck, we found them, and they can be yours for $1,590! 

(Photo: farfetch.com)

Which look are you feeling most? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photos: Prince Williams/Filmmagic, Prince Williams/WireImage)

