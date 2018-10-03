Boot Battle! See Toya Wright And Yung Miami Show BAWDY Completely Different In These $1K Fendi Boots

Fendi has been taking over the 'gram with its signature FF motifs all year, so we were not surprised when City Girls’ Yung Miami and reality star Toya Wright were spotted in the same trendy Fendi motif thigh-high boots!

Caresha, best known by her rapper name, Yung Miami, styled in Fendi from the neck down, and we are honestly feeling the 24-year-old's designer look, which featured the thigh-hugging boots.