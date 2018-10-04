Bow Down, B*tches! Beyoncé Snatched Wigs By Showing Major BAWDY In This OTRII Finale Look

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Beyoncé spares no expense when it comes to her touring looks, so it didn’t come as a shock when social media started buzzing about the latest designer looks she wore during her latest OTR2 tour stop in Vancouver.
Queen Bey SLAYED in a custom Gucci leotard with matching chaps, jacket and durag.
Even Ms. Tina is loving the new costumes Bey is wearing. She posted a photo of her eldest daughter with the caption, "Hotness🔥I’ve almost decided to go to last concert , got to see these costumes in person!!!"
The 36-year-old superstar also debuted a white tutu dress by Israeli designer Hahar Avnet. Bey honestly looked like an angelic swan as she belted out "Resentment." Both costumes are styled by Zerina Akers.
Although OTRII is wrapping up with only one more show to go, Beyoncé is pulling out these looks and letting everyone know why she will forever be the Queen!
