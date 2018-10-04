Reality Rebel! Masika Ditches The LHHH Cast And Shows Up To The GUHH Premiere Party In Style

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Masika Kalysha attends the return of Growing up Hip Hop at Tongue & Groove on October 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Reality Rebel! Masika Ditches The LHHH Cast And Shows Up To The GUHH Premiere Party In Style

Proof, she’s custom-made.

Published 6 days ago

Former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star Masika Kalysha may not be interested in participating another season on Mona Scott-Young's hit reality show, but she’s surely not going to let that stop her from hobnobbing with fellow reality star elites.

Recently, the 33-year-old reality star was spotted attending the star-studded premiere party for season three of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta—as a cast member—and of course she was styling for her new gig.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Masika Kalysha attends the return of Growing up Hip Hop at Tongue & Groove on October 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

Styled by Ryan Christopher, Masika showed off her fashion sense with a pair of black jeans, which she perfectly paired with a statement-making embellished jacket custom-made by Jessebelle Boutique.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Masika Kalysha attends 'WE tv Celebrates The Return Of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' at Club Tongue & Groove on October 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WE tv) *** Local Caption *** Masika Kalysha
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WE tv)

ICYMI: Earlier this year, Fetty Wap’s baby’s mother got out of her contract with the Love & Hip Hop franchise, and now it looks like she’s living her best life as a member of the Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast. 

What do you think, BET fam? Will you be watching? 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC