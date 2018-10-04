Reality Rebel! Masika Ditches The LHHH Cast And Shows Up To The GUHH Premiere Party In Style

Former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star Masika Kalysha may not be interested in participating another season on Mona Scott-Young's hit reality show, but she’s surely not going to let that stop her from hobnobbing with fellow reality star elites.

Recently, the 33-year-old reality star was spotted attending the star-studded premiere party for season three of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta—as a cast member—and of course she was styling for her new gig.