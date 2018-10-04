Reality Rebel! Masika Ditches The LHHH Cast And Shows Up To The GUHH Premiere Party In Style

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star Masika Kalysha may not be interested in participating another season on Mona Scott-Young's hit reality show, but she’s surely not going to let that stop her from hobnobbing with fellow reality star elites.
Recently, the 33-year-old reality star was spotted attending the star-studded premiere party for season three of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta—as a cast member—and of course she was styling for her new gig.
Styled by Ryan Christopher, Masika showed off her fashion sense with a pair of black jeans, which she perfectly paired with a statement-making embellished jacket custom-made by Jessebelle Boutique.
ICYMI: Earlier this year, Fetty Wap’s baby’s mother got out of her contract with the Love & Hip Hop franchise, and now it looks like she’s living her best life as a member of the Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast.
What do you think, BET fam? Will you be watching?
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS