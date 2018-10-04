Thickanna! Rihanna Transforms Into A Black Barbie In This Pink Mini Dolce & Gabbana Dress

XXX attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Sis is shining bright like a diamond.

Rihanna is making money moves!

She’s been in Dubai, Singapore and now Australia celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary. RiRi hosted her first-ever makeup class in Dubai, released the latest Stunna lip stains in Singapore and unveiled Fenty’s holiday palette in Sydney, Australia. This woman clearly gets no sleep, but you would never know, because she looks flawless!

 

 

Rihanna partied with fans in a tiny barbie pink and glitter Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a silver glittery heels, a matching purse and Chopard diamonds.

 

And, of course, RiRi was teaching fans how to get her signature Fenty Beauty beat.

Slay-anna is giving us life on this Fenty Beauty world tour. Where will she end up next? 

Written by BET Staff

