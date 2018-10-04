See Toya Wright And Baby Reign Flaunt Matching D&G Looks In The Cutest Mommy & Me Fashion Yet

<<enter caption here>> on January 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

They’ve done it again!

Published 6 days ago

From consistently twinning with her teenage daughter, Reginae Carter, to wearing the same swimsuit as Baby Reign, it's clear that Toya Wright is loving every moment of being a mom and can't wait to show off how much her daughters look like her.

Recently, the 34-year-old mom took the 'gram to show off yet another adorable "mommy & me" look with her 7-month-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, and we cannot get enough! 

How sweet! 

Both dressed in Dolce & Gabbana's signature majolica print, Toya styled her off-the-shoulder crop top ($556) with a pair of fitted jeans and Hermès sandals, while her mini-me looked too cute in a sold out maiolica-and-leopard-print poplin-jersey dress. 

Dolce & Gabbana's Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top ($556)
Dolce & Gabbana's Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top ($556)
(Source: mytheresa.com)
Dolce & Gabbana's Maiolica & Leopard-Print Poplin-Jersey Dress (Sold Out)
Dolce & Gabbana's Maiolica & Leopard-Print Poplin-Jersey Dress (Sold Out)
(Photo: bergdorfgoodman.com)

What do you think of Toya's mommy and me fashions? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

