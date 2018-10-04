See Toya Wright And Baby Reign Flaunt Matching D&G Looks In The Cutest Mommy & Me Fashion Yet

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
From consistently twinning with her teenage daughter, Reginae Carter, to wearing the same swimsuit as Baby Reign, it's clear that Toya Wright is loving every moment of being a mom and can't wait to show off how much her daughters look like her.
Recently, the 34-year-old mom took the 'gram to show off yet another adorable "mommy & me" look with her 7-month-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, and we cannot get enough!
How sweet!
Both dressed in Dolce & Gabbana's signature majolica print, Toya styled her off-the-shoulder crop top ($556) with a pair of fitted jeans and Hermès sandals, while her mini-me looked too cute in a sold out maiolica-and-leopard-print poplin-jersey dress.
What do you think of Toya's mommy and me fashions? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
