See Toya Wright And Baby Reign Flaunt Matching D&G Looks In The Cutest Mommy & Me Fashion Yet

From consistently twinning with her teenage daughter, Reginae Carter, to wearing the same swimsuit as Baby Reign, it's clear that Toya Wright is loving every moment of being a mom and can't wait to show off how much her daughters look like her.

Recently, the 34-year-old mom took the 'gram to show off yet another adorable "mommy & me" look with her 7-month-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, and we cannot get enough!