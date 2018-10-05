Not Again! Cardi B Ditches The Typical Miami Bikini And Trolls The Internet In That Godd*mn Robe

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Cardi B arrives for Tom Ford SS19 fashion show at Park Avenue Armory on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/WireImage)

Not Again! Cardi B Ditches The Typical Miami Bikini And Trolls The Internet In That Godd*mn Robe

Sis, where are your clothes?

Published 5 days ago

For the third time in the last two weeks, Cardi B was spotted in a robe by paparazzi, and we can’t help but think this is becoming a thing—no, seriously.

Heading off to LA this morning, Cardi was spotted in her robe once again along with the same Balenciaga bag she wore while strolling through the streets of NYC.

(Photo: MEGA)

The night before while heading to Los Angeles, Cardi immediately beelined her way to Miami after hearing that her rapper hubby, Offset, had a health emergency, or at least that was what was told to her.

Dress only her new favorite plain white robe, just like the one she wore at JFK airport a week ago, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper got straight into her wife mode to make sure her bae was OK.

The “emergency” was not at all what she thought and definitely had Cardi happy and mad all at the same time.

When she arrived she was quite surprised at what she saw. Quickly she pulled out her phone and videoed the experience for her Instagram followers, along with the caption, “I been crying and praying for like 2 hours.”

So what was so important that she had to take a detour from LA? The Migos rapper husband bought her a brand new Lamborghini truck!

Check out the video below:

Of course, the giving was not one-sided.

While in Paris, Cardi bought her hubby three pairs of Balenciaga sneakers to surprise him with but didn't get to gift him with it before he brought the Lambo truck.

ICMYI: Just one pair of the sneaks ran the rapper an estimated at $900. Whew!

See the high-priced kicks below:

If you want to cop the sneakers, get ready to leave a dent in your pockets.

(Photo: mrporter.com)

You've got to love this couple! It pays to make "money moves," because it always results in a "Bad & Boujee" lifestyle!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage)

