Not Again! Cardi B Ditches The Typical Miami Bikini And Trolls The Internet In That Godd*mn Robe

Heading off to LA this morning, Cardi was spotted in her robe once again along with the same Balenciaga bag she wore while strolling through the streets of NYC .

For the third time in the last two weeks, Cardi B was spotted in a robe by paparazzi, and we can’t help but think this is becoming a thing —no, seriously.

The night before while heading to Los Angeles, Cardi immediately beelined her way to Miami after hearing that her rapper hubby, Offset, had a health emergency, or at least that was what was told to her.

Dress only her new favorite plain white robe, just like the one she wore at JFK airport a week ago, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper got straight into her wife mode to make sure her bae was OK.

The “emergency” was not at all what she thought and definitely had Cardi happy and mad all at the same time.

When she arrived she was quite surprised at what she saw. Quickly she pulled out her phone and videoed the experience for her Instagram followers, along with the caption, “I been crying and praying for like 2 hours.”

So what was so important that she had to take a detour from LA? The Migos rapper husband bought her a brand new Lamborghini truck!

