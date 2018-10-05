Flawless Finish! Beyoncé Had The Crowd Going ApeSh*t At The OTRII Finale Wearing A Sexy Leather Corset

Beyoncé and Jay Z's OTRII has come to an end. But that didn't stop the Queen from going out with a bang!

After 48 U.S. shows and a host of European stops, Queen Bey and her hubby, Jay-Z, ended the OTRII tour last night (Oct. 5), in Seattle. Bey spared no expense during this tour when it came to her lewks, and she didn't slow down at the finale show.

In typical Bey fashion, she closed out the tour in two new costumes. Can we say DIVA?!