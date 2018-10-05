Flawless Finish! Beyoncé Had The Crowd Going ApeSh*t At The OTRII Finale Wearing A Sexy Leather Corset

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Beyoncé and Jay Z's OTRII has come to an end. But that didn't stop the Queen from going out with a bang!
After 48 U.S. shows and a host of European stops, Queen Bey and her hubby, Jay-Z, ended the OTRII tour last night (Oct. 5), in Seattle. Bey spared no expense during this tour when it came to her lewks, and she didn't slow down at the finale show.
In typical Bey fashion, she closed out the tour in two new costumes. Can we say DIVA?!
The Beyhive went Apesh*t when she debuted a red leather corset with the matching newsboy hat and sexy over-the-knee boots by French designer Alexandre Vauthier. The designer himself was overjoyed with excitement. He posted a video on the 'gram with the caption, "THE BEST FOR THE OTR II END ....Feel so honored to do your last Seattle tour show....thank you so much Beyoncé to make your last stage story in Alexandre Vauthier." It was a historical moment indeed.
Bey also had our edges laid and wigs snatched when she hit the stage in Virgil Abloh's Off-White ruffle gown fresh off the runway! The gown was literally debuted during Paris Fashion Week, less than a week ago, and Queen Bey shut down the stage in the white and neon dress last night.
Virgil took to the gram to post his love for Bey. His caption read, "The effortlessly amazing Beyoncé in a Off_ White dress that’s had a crazy active week." It looks like it wasn't an easy task getting the gown to her, but only the very best for a queen!
What Bey and Jay did is truly historical. Even Kelly Rowland and Ms. Tina made their way to see the finale.
The duo broke all kinds of records with this tour. We're sad it's coming to an end, but we are excited to see what the billionaire couple has up their sleeves next.
(Photo: Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)
