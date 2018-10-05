Wayment! The Internet Is Starting To Think Nicki Minaj’s New Fashion Merch Is A Jab At Cardi B

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Nicki Minaj is seen during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

‘Nicki stopped my bag’

Published 5 days ago

Nicki Minaj quickly adjusted her crown after the infamous NY Fashion Week fight between herself and Cardi B, and now she’s already on her hustle!

Yesterday, the 35-year old shared a new Instagram post flaunting her new merch and it’s already got the Barbz losing it with excitement!

See Nicki’s bright pink bag she created featuring the words, ‘Nicki Stopped My Bag.’

✨NickiMinajQueen.com✨ 🚫🎒

Are we the only ones feeling like this is a subtle jab at Cardi B?  

Maybe. From those who don’t know, after NYFW fail, Cardi shared a post claiming that Nicki tried to stop her bag.

Things that make you say, hmm…

ICYMI: This new merchandise comes after her recent collaboration with the Italian clothing company, Diesel, which she chose to label the words, ‘The Bad Guy’ all over them.

Will you be copping the Queen merch? Drop a line in the comments.

