Modelesque!: Kimora Lee & Ming Lee Simmons Flaunt Their Good Genes During A Mommy-Daughter Date

Talk about twinning.

Published 2 days ago

Over the weekend, Kimora Lee and her eldest daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, had the cutest mommy-daughter date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. 

Kimora is known for slaying the runway and her 18-year-old daughter isn't far behind. Ming posted a photo on the gram of their date with the caption, “Hey there pretty mama.” Kimora is bare face and looking gorgeous AF, while Ming has a full beat including red lipstick on her perfect pout. Fans made comments in the past about Ming’s lips, insinuating that she had fillers, and mama K.Lee shut that rumor all the way down. Babygirl's lips are very natural.

 

 

 

The stylish duo was serving up looks during their outing. 43-year-old Kimora wore a denim top while Ming Lee wore a trendy polka dot blouse with a Gucci fanny pack ($1,100). 

If you want to look as trendy as Ming, take a look at the bag below. 

(Photo: Gucci)

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

