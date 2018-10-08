Wait, What?! Gucci Mane Changes Outfit Mid-Event To Match Keyshia Ka'oir's Barbie-Inspired Fashion

(Photo: Getty Images for BET)

It all went down at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018.

Published 2 days ago

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir showed up to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 in Miami, and as expected, topped our chart as one of the best-dressed couples of the night!

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Starting the night off in a long turquoise trench coach over his all-black attire, Gucci later decided to switch up his trench coat to twin with his wifey, who styled in a hot pink bandeau bra, long ruffled skirt, diamond studded belt, and brightly colored heels.

Keep scrolling to see the switch up.

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Talk about a gentleman!

Want to get a closer look at Keyshia's fashion? Mrs. Davis made sure to give her 4.3 million Instagram followers a closer look at her Barbie-inspired style as she strutted to her hubby's "Wake Up in the Sky" rap.

View this post on Instagram

She lost in the sauce 💕

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Is there ever a moment when this couple doesn't give us a form of #couplegoals? We'll wait.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

