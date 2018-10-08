Versace Vixen! Reginae Carter Is Already Flaunting Her Snatched Waist Just Days After Losing 10 Lbs

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Just last week, Reginae Carter had her 3.6 million Instagram followers shook after announcing she lost 10 pounds in five days after hitting the gym.
Now she's wasting no time showing off her newly snatched waist.
Keep scrolling to see the Versace look Nae Nae flaunted on the 'gram before heading to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 on Saturday (Oct. 6).
Chile, Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's baby girl is all the way together, and she's even sporting a brand new blue wig!
Of course, the slay didn't end there for the 19-year-old.
While linking up with her crew — Talik J, Taina W (rapper Fabolous and Emily B's daughter), Money YaYa, and Asia Carter — Reginae styled in a two-piece Fashion Nova 'fit.
We are clearly witnessing young Hollywood growing up, and we are speechless!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS