Versace Vixen! Reginae Carter Is Already Flaunting Her Snatched Waist Just Days After Losing 10 Lbs

Just last week, Reginae Carter had her 3.6 million Instagram followers shook after announcing she lost 10 pounds in five days after hitting the gym.

Now she's wasting no time showing off her newly snatched waist.

Keep scrolling to see the Versace look Nae Nae flaunted on the 'gram before heading to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 on Saturday (Oct. 6).