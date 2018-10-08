Versace Vixen! Reginae Carter Is Already Flaunting Her Snatched Waist Just Days After Losing 10 Lbs

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Reginae Carter attends the "Dime Trap" Album Release Event at The Trap Museum on October 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Nothing but bawdy and curves.

Published 2 days ago

Just last week, Reginae Carter had her 3.6 million Instagram followers shook after announcing she lost 10 pounds in five days after hitting the gym.

Now she's wasting no time showing off her newly snatched waist.

Keep scrolling to see the Versace look Nae Nae flaunted on the 'gram before heading to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 on Saturday (Oct. 6).

Versace Versace 💋

Chile, Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's baby girl is all the way together, and she's even sporting a brand new blue wig! 

Sweet Dreams 😘

Of course, the slay didn't end there for the 19-year-old. 

While linking up with her crew — Talik J, Taina W (rapper Fabolous and Emily B's daughter), Money YaYa, and Asia Carter  Reginae styled in a two-piece Fashion Nova 'fit.

We are clearly witnessing young Hollywood growing up, and we are speechless!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

