Tables Have Turned!: See Why Kim Kardashian Accuses Her Sisters Of Cultural Appropriation

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe headed to Japan on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The trio hit the streets to Tokyo to for Kim to shoot Yeezy’s season 7 campaign.

“Japan is, like, the forefront of fashion,” Kim proclaims. She had 20 Yeezy looks to shoot within a short period of time, so the reality star claims to have been under lot of pressure. On the first night of shooting, the three sisters headed out to a dinner where Kim wore a Yeezy blazer-vest combo with matching pants and turquoise heels. Kourtney wore a translucent skirt and tube, while Khloe wore a silver sequin beaded dress with blue chandelier earrings.

Kim wasn’t happy with her sister’s outfit and makeup choices and thought they clashed with her Yeezy ‘fit. Kim said, “Y’all look like f*cking clowns. This is not like a tourist thing where 'it’s Halloween' and dress up like a Japanese Geisha.” Yikes! How harsh. So she was basically calling her sisters out and accusing them of cultural appropriation in a not so subtle way.

Well, Kourtney wasn't having it and clapped back at her younger sister. She said, "Well, you look like you just did the Tour de France.” Referring to the biker shorts worn in the Yeezy campaign.

See photo below.