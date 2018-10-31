Queen Forever! These Iconic Dresses From Aretha Franklin's Wardrobe Are Going On Auction

The "Queen of Soul" may have passed away back in August, but we’re happy to report her legacy continues to Rock Steady! According to The Root, a total of 30 stage dresses and accessories worn by Aretha Franklin will be up for auction at New York City’s Hard Rock Cafe in on Saturday (Nov. 10) for a two-day music extravaganza.

The event, titled “Icons & Idols: Rock-n-Roll,” will feature an extensive collection of the music legend’s wardrobe acquired by Julien’s Auctions.

(Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)















FYI: Julien’s Auctions is the famed Los Angeles-based auction house recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for selling Michael Jackson’s iconic white glove for a whopping $480,000 in 2009! "After she passed away, we got 60 items from a collector," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's. "It was just in time for the auction catalog." Keep scrolling to see one of the gowns up for auction.

According to the auction house, Aretha Franklin wore this gown "in April 1993 when she performed her Duets concert at an AIDS benefit for Gay Men's Health Crisis in New York." Not in NYC? No worries, if you can’t attend the event in person (free to view from November 5-9), you can ogle at the "Property from the Career of Aretha Franklin” online at Julien's Live.

Written by Tweety Elitou