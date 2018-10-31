Queen Forever! These Iconic Dresses From Aretha Franklin's Wardrobe Are Going On Auction

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Aretha Franklin poses during a portrait session for GRAMMY Taping And JET Magazine on February 5, 2011 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan /WireImage)

You too can buy a piece of history.

Published 1 week ago

The "Queen of Soul" may have passed away back in August, but we’re happy to report her legacy continues to Rock Steady!

According to The Root, a total of 30 stage dresses and accessories worn by Aretha Franklin will be up for auction at New York City’s Hard Rock Cafe in on Saturday (Nov. 10) for a two-day music extravaganza.

The event, titled “Icons & Idols: Rock-n-Roll,” will feature an extensive collection of the music legend’s wardrobe acquired by Julien’s Auctions.

Aretha Franklin attends Essence Awards on April 30, 1993 at the Paramount Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
(Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

FYI: Julien’s Auctions is the famed Los Angeles-based auction house recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for selling Michael Jackson’s iconic white glove for a whopping $480,000 in 2009!

"After she passed away, we got 60 items from a collector," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's. "It was just in time for the auction catalog."

Keep scrolling to see one of the gowns up for auction.

View this post on Instagram

One of the lots up for auction is this gown worn by Aretha Franklin in April 1993 when she performed her Duets concert at an AIDS benefit for Gay Men's Health Crisis in New York with A-listers such as Smokey Robinson, Gloria Estefan, Bonnie Raitt, Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Barry Manilow, and Clive Davis, among others. Hard Rock Cafe New York 1501 Broadway – Times Square New York, New York 10036 Exhibition Monday, November 5th - Friday, November 9th Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT Free to the Public Live And Online Auction Friday, November 9th The Personal Property of Bernie Taupin Session I: 10:00 a.m. EDT Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll Session II: 1:00 p.m. EDT Saturday, November 10th Icons & Idols: Rock "N" Roll Session III: 10:00 a.m. EDT Property From Philanthropist Milton Verret Session IV: 1:00 p.m. EDT

A post shared by Julien's Auctions Official (@juliens_auctions) on

According to the auction house, Aretha Franklin wore this gown "in April 1993 when she performed her Duets concert at an AIDS benefit for Gay Men's Health Crisis in New York."

Not in NYC? No worries, if you can’t attend the event in person (free to view from November 5-9), you can ogle at the "Property from the Career of Aretha Franklin” online at Julien's Live.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Monica Morgan /WireImage)

