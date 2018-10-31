Spicy Mami! Cardi B Gets Hollywood Glam & Reveals Plans To Keep Baby Kulture From Being "Snobby"

Spicy Mami! Cardi B Gets Hollywood Glam & Reveals Plans To Keep Baby Kulture From Being "Snobby"

She's styling on the cover of "People en Español" as the "Star of the Year.”

Published 1 week ago

ICYMI: Cardi B was named the “Star of the Year” by People en Español magazine, and she’s undoubtedly proving their point as embodies Hollywood glam on their upcoming December/January cover.

(Photo: Jora Frantzis/PEOPLE En Español)

Photographed by Jora Frantzis, Cardi posed to perfection wearing a gorgeous mint green Ralph & Russo embellished gown, along with statement-making DYLANLEX earrings.

According to her fashion stylist, Kollin Carter, the dress was a last-minute choice. 

“Picked out this dress last minute while in @ralphandrusso’s Atelier in London and flew straight into the states and to set with it. It ended up being the dress of the day. I love moments like this,” he shared in an Instagram post.

Wearing an oversize red Moschino coat, Cardi was all smiles as she flaunted her riches with makeup by Erika La’Pearl and a blonde bob by Tokyo Stylez.

Styling in a Dolce & Gabbana FW18 floral ruffle dress with statement gold accessories the 26-year-old rapper was definitely a spicy Mami!

Speaking of being a Mami, Cardi who gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July, opened up about being a working mom. 

“It’s my proudest and my happiest [achievement being a mom],” the singer shares exclusively with PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL. “When you’re famous, so many things are being thrown at you: so many gossips, so many problems, so many beefs, so much money, so much of everything, it just kind of drives you crazy. And then when I see my daughter, it’s like a piece of mind. [I say:] ‘Ahh, I do this because of you.’ It cracks a smile on the most stressful days. I’ve been blessed.”

She also touched on not wanting her daughter to be spoiled.

“She’s gonna be raised in a big mansion. She’s most likely gonna get whatever she wants from me and her dad, but I also want her to be humble,” she shared before adding, “So, yes, I will be taking her to her cousin’s, her grandmother’s house, and I would like her to see how the people in my community live. I would like for her to be humble, for her to want to share, for her not to be snobby."

The big question is: does she plan to have more kids?

“I definitely wanna have more kids,” she shared.

FYI: The issue hits stands this Friday (Nov. 2).

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jora Frantzis/PEOPLE En Español)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC