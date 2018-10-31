Spicy Mami! Cardi B Gets Hollywood Glam & Reveals Plans To Keep Baby Kulture From Being "Snobby"

“She’s gonna be raised in a big mansion. She’s most likely gonna get whatever she wants from me and her dad, but I also want her to be humble,” she shared before adding, “So, yes, I will be taking her to her cousin’s, her grandmother’s house, and I would like her to see how the people in my community live. I would like for her to be humble, for her to want to share, for her not to be snobby."