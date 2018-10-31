Spicy Mami! Cardi B Gets Hollywood Glam & Reveals Plans To Keep Baby Kulture From Being "Snobby"

The Internet Has Questions On The Biggie Hand-Me-Downs Faith Evans May Be Giving Stevie J
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
ICYMI: Cardi B was named the “Star of the Year” by People en Español magazine, and she’s undoubtedly proving their point as embodies Hollywood glam on their upcoming December/January cover.
Photographed by Jora Frantzis, Cardi posed to perfection wearing a gorgeous mint green Ralph & Russo embellished gown, along with statement-making DYLANLEX earrings.
According to her fashion stylist, Kollin Carter, the dress was a last-minute choice.
“Picked out this dress last minute while in @ralphandrusso’s Atelier in London and flew straight into the states and to set with it. It ended up being the dress of the day. I love moments like this,” he shared in an Instagram post.
Wearing an oversize red Moschino coat, Cardi was all smiles as she flaunted her riches with makeup by Erika La’Pearl and a blonde bob by Tokyo Stylez.
Styling in a Dolce & Gabbana FW18 floral ruffle dress with statement gold accessories the 26-year-old rapper was definitely a spicy Mami!
Speaking of being a Mami, Cardi who gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July, opened up about being a working mom.
She also touched on not wanting her daughter to be spoiled.
The big question is: does she plan to have more kids?
FYI: The issue hits stands this Friday (Nov. 2).
(Photo: Jora Frantzis/PEOPLE En Español)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS