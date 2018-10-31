Holy Sh*t! See How ALL The Kar-Jenners Transformed Into Victoria's Secret Angels To Win Halloween With Their ASSets

Serving serious sister slay!

The Kardashians are no strangers to dressing up for Halloween, but this year these sisters left us saying, "Ohmagawh," with their costume choice.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall all dressed up as actual Victoria's Secret Angels and looked AMAZING.

Khloe and Kylie are flaunting the post-baby bodies and seriously have us wondering how they got snatched so quickly.

Kim was so excited that she posted the group photo on Instagram with the caption, "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

See the sisters storming through with their angel wings below.

21-year-old beauty mogul Kylie wore an embellished bodysuit from the VS 2015 runway show while the other sisters had their assets on full display in lingerie that can be found on the Victoria's Secret website.

Fun fact: Angel wings are archived from fashion shows over the years.

These sisters don't always get it right, but this year they take the crown as best costume. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

