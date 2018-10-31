New Scandalous Allegations Have Activists Calling On Beyoncé To Cancel Her Ivy Park Collab With Topshop

Beyoncé is under a bit of scrutiny for her connection to fashion retailer Topshop for her popular Ivy Park clothing line.

In recent news, Sir Phillip Green, the CEO of the Arcadia Group (Topshop’s parent company) had been accused of sexual harassment, racism, and bullying of five former employees.

According to the UK newspaper The Telegraph, the 66-year-old fashion billionaire was involved with a #metoo kind of scandal where he was under an eight-month investigation regarding these allegations. Initially, Green’s identity was obscured due to a court order but was recently outed by Lord Peter Hain, another member of Parliament.

Lord Peter stated, “What concerned me about this case was wealth, and power that comes with it, and abuse.” He also called Green a “powerful businessman using non-disclosure agreements and substantial payments to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying.”