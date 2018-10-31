New Scandalous Allegations Have Activists Calling On Beyoncé To Cancel Her Ivy Park Collab With Topshop

The Internet Has Questions On The Biggie Hand-Me-Downs Faith Evans May Be Giving Stevie J
Beyoncé is under a bit of scrutiny for her connection to fashion retailer Topshop for her popular Ivy Park clothing line.
In recent news, Sir Phillip Green, the CEO of the Arcadia Group (Topshop’s parent company) had been accused of sexual harassment, racism, and bullying of five former employees.
According to the UK newspaper The Telegraph, the 66-year-old fashion billionaire was involved with a #metoo kind of scandal where he was under an eight-month investigation regarding these allegations. Initially, Green’s identity was obscured due to a court order but was recently outed by Lord Peter Hain, another member of Parliament.
Lord Peter stated, “What concerned me about this case was wealth, and power that comes with it, and abuse.” He also called Green a “powerful businessman using non-disclosure agreements and substantial payments to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying.”
Now, activists have taken to Twitter to express their concern with Beyoncé’s involvement with the company and is being urged to sever all ties with the retailer due to these allegations.
According to The Independent, one activist, Yasmeen Hassan, of campaign group Equality Now, stated, “Beyoncé has put herself forward as a women’s rights activist. She and her team need to look closely at these allegations.”
Take a look at some of the other comments below.
While the claims have yet to be proven, the mega-retailer is starting to feel the wrath. Employees have threatened to quit and shoppers are calling for boycotts of Arcadia group, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, and Burton.
After the bad press, Sir Phillip has since obtained a gag order against The Telegraph and released a statement denying all of the allegations.
As members of the Beyhive, we know that Queen Bey and her team will do what’s best her brand.
