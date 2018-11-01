Khloe Kardashian Does The Most For Baby True's First Halloween With 7 Elaborate Costumes

(Exclusive Coverage) attends Good American press luncheon with Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede at Arlo Soho on October 26, 2017 in New York City.

Khloe Kardashian is always doing the most for her 6-month-old daughter, True. She recently had an elaborate birthday party to celebrate her half-birthday, and now the new mom wins Halloween by styling her adorable daughter in seven different costumes.

The 34-year-old reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram, with the cutest mommy-and-daughter moment as unicorns and twinning as tigers. Tristan Thompson also got in on the fun holding baby True in her Flamingo costume.

Her other costumes were a pumpkin, panda bear, baby sheep and a piglet. 

Khloe captioned one photo, "It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)." And the new mom sure did.

Take a look at baby True and all her costumes below.

 

 

panda baby 🐼💕

first halloween 💕

mommy tiger and baby tiger 🐯

happy halloween! ☺️🎃

daddy’s girl 💕

Baby True won for the most costume changes this Halloween, and the first-time mom went all out in a true Kardashian tradition.

