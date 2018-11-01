Khloe Kardashian Does The Most For Baby True's First Halloween With 7 Elaborate Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is always doing the most for her 6-month-old daughter, True. She recently had an elaborate birthday party to celebrate her half-birthday, and now the new mom wins Halloween by styling her adorable daughter in seven different costumes.

The 34-year-old reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram, with the cutest mommy-and-daughter moment as unicorns and twinning as tigers. Tristan Thompson also got in on the fun holding baby True in her Flamingo costume.

Her other costumes were a pumpkin, panda bear, baby sheep and a piglet.

Khloe captioned one photo, "It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)." And the new mom sure did.

Take a look at baby True and all her costumes below.