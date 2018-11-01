Khloe Kardashian Does The Most For Baby True's First Halloween With 7 Elaborate Costumes

The Internet Has Questions On The Biggie Hand-Me-Downs Faith Evans May Be Giving Stevie J
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Khloe Kardashian is always doing the most for her 6-month-old daughter, True. She recently had an elaborate birthday party to celebrate her half-birthday, and now the new mom wins Halloween by styling her adorable daughter in seven different costumes.
The 34-year-old reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram, with the cutest mommy-and-daughter moment as unicorns and twinning as tigers. Tristan Thompson also got in on the fun holding baby True in her Flamingo costume.
Her other costumes were a pumpkin, panda bear, baby sheep and a piglet.
Khloe captioned one photo, "It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)." And the new mom sure did.
Take a look at baby True and all her costumes below.
Baby True won for the most costume changes this Halloween, and the first-time mom went all out in a true Kardashian tradition.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS