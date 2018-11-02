Everything Designer!: Duchess Meghan Markle's Luxe Tour Wardrobe Costed Over $200K

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island, Sydney, Australia. 20/10/2018 Credit Photo ©Karwai Tang For more information, please contact: Karwai Tang 07950 192531 karwai@karwaitang.com

This Black princess is spending coins.

Published 5 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had quite the adventure on their first 16-day royal tour. The couple started out in Australia and made their way to Fiji, Tonga, and back to Australia and New Zealand.

The Duchess flaunted that pregnancy glow in style with 30 different outfit changes to fulfill her royal duty. Meghan wore iconic designers such as Givenchy and Burberry, smaller brands like Dion Lee, Martin Grant, Maggie Marilyn, and her favorite Stella McCartney to over 70 events.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan's royal tour wardrobe costs around $211,000. She travels with a stylist, and a crew of other staff members to make sure her looks are on point at all times.

The 37-year-old royal wore a $7,000 Oscar De La Renta gown for the Australian Geographic Society Award and a $1,600 Altuzarra Blazer to attend the Invictus games. The Duchess also looked stunning in a ton of custom looks and jewelry that rounds up to about $200k.

It must be nice spending that royal money, huh?

Take a look below at some of the most expensive outfits worn while on tour.

Dress: Oscar de la Renta, $6,790 & Shoes: Aquazzura, $600
(Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images for Australian Geographic)
Dress: Antonio Berardi, $2,695 & Shoes: Aquazzura, $651
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Blazer: Altuzarra, $1,595, Shoes: Tabitha Simmons, $695 & Sunglasses: Illesteva, $240
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Dress: Jason Wu, $1,695 & Shoes: Manolo Blahnik, $936
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Dress: Gabriela Hearst, $2,495
(Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Unfortunately, most of these dresses are already sold out. We call this Black girl magic the Meghan Markle Effect.

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

