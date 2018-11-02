Keyshia Ka'Oir Brings The Fire To The Miami Heat Game In This $2K Dolce & Gabbana 'Fit

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Keyshia Ka'oir arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Keyshia Ka'Oir Brings The Fire To The Miami Heat Game In This $2K Dolce & Gabbana 'Fit

“Just being extra AF."

Published 5 days ago

Styling in a Dolce & Gabbana peony print top ($1,021) with matching peony print leggings, Keyshia Ka'Oir had the crowd going wild after sharing a photo of herself hanging out at a Miami Heat game on Tuesday, with her hubby, Gucci Mane

Captioning the photo, “Just being extra AF & really don’t give AF,” we already know Keyshia knows she was slaying the game. 

See the look that has us picking up our jaws off the floor.

Being that Mrs. Wopster stays getting major coins, she brought up the price of her look with a pair of stunning feather-embellished satin Prada sandals ($990) and accessorized with loads of diamond bling. 

Talk about emphasizing a fab ‘fit.

If you’re looking to cop the look, be ready to put a dent in your pocket.

(Photo: neimanmarcus.com)
(Photo: barneys.com)

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

