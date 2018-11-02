Keyshia Ka'Oir Brings The Fire To The Miami Heat Game In This $2K Dolce & Gabbana 'Fit

Styling in a Dolce & Gabbana peony print top ($1,021) with matching peony print leggings, Keyshia Ka'Oir had the crowd going wild after sharing a photo of herself hanging out at a Miami Heat game on Tuesday, with her hubby, Gucci Mane.

Captioning the photo, “Just being extra AF & really don’t give AF,” we already know Keyshia knows she was slaying the game.

See the look that has us picking up our jaws off the floor.