She Got It From Her Mama!: Reginae Carter Shows Off Lots Of Leg In This LBD

Reginae Carter is on her way to celebrating her 20th birthday later this month (Nov. 29), and she’s already serving some pre-birthday slayage on the ‘gram!
Showing lots of leg in a LBD by Versace, which she paired of black thigh-high Yeezy boots ($490), the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share her recent fashion sending the internet ablaze!
If it was unclear before, then it’s clear now that Nae Nae gets it from her mama, Toya Wright. And that bomb purple bobbed wig? Perfection.
FYI: If you want to cop her stylish Versace bag, you're looking at a $1,995 bill.
What do you think of her most recent look? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
