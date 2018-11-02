She Got It From Her Mama!: Reginae Carter Shows Off Lots Of Leg In This LBD

onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.

She Got It From Her Mama!: Reginae Carter Shows Off Lots Of Leg In This LBD

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's baby girl is all grown up.

Published 5 days ago

Reginae Carter is on her way to celebrating her 20th birthday later this month (Nov. 29), and she’s already serving some pre-birthday slayage on the ‘gram! 

Showing lots of leg in a LBD by Versace, which she paired of black thigh-high Yeezy boots ($490), the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share her recent fashion sending the internet ablaze!

View this post on Instagram

Imma sit this here ...

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

If it was unclear before, then it’s clear now that Nae Nae gets it from her mama, Toya Wright. And that bomb purple bobbed wig? Perfection. 

FYI: If you want to cop her stylish Versace bag, you're looking at a $1,995 bill. 

VERSACE Medium Leather Icon Handbag - $1,995
VERSACE Medium Leather Icon Handbag - $1,995
(Photo: Versace.com)
YEEZY Over-the-knee stretch boots (Season 4) - $490
YEEZY Over-the-knee stretch boots (Season 4) - $490
(Photo: mytheresa.com)

What do you think of her most recent look? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC