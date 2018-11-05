Pretty In Pink! Cardi B Twerks In New Video Wearing A Matching Pink Wig and Outfit

The Internet Has Questions On The Biggie Hand-Me-Downs Faith Evans May Be Giving Stevie J
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B served serious bawdy in El Alfa’s newly released music video, “Mi Mami," and we cannot get over her post-pregnancy snapback.
Styled by Kollin Carter and V Smith in a bedroom-friendly lingerie, the 25-year old mom who just gave birth in July, left many in awe as she showed off her vivacious curves in the soft pink attire— which featured a tiny pink bikini bra, high-waisted underwear, thigh-high stockings, and a show-stopping sheer robe with furry detailing on the sleeves.
Now that's a snapback!
In the colorful music video, which dropped November 2, the famed rapper flaunted her Spanish rap skills in a bold pink wig styled by Tokyo Stylez, and stunning girly-girl makeup by Erika La’Pearl featuring a bold pink lip.
See for yourself the “Mi Mami," video which also includes Cardi's outfit change into an all-black lingerie look.
Speaking of Cardi, are the only ones on countdown mode to the rapper's 80-piece collection in collaboration with Fashion Nova?
FYI: The new line that promises denim, outerwear, accessories and more for a reasonable price point drops on November 15.
Money moves.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
