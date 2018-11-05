Pretty In Pink! Cardi B Twerks In New Video Wearing A Matching Pink Wig and Outfit

Pretty In Pink! Cardi B Twerks In New Video Wearing A Matching Pink Wig and Outfit

'Mi Mami' is what Kulture says.

Published 2 days ago

Cardi B served serious bawdy in El Alfa’s newly released music video, “Mi Mami," and we cannot get over her post-pregnancy snapback.

Styled by Kollin Carter and V Smith in a bedroom-friendly lingerie, the 25-year old mom who just gave birth in July, left many in awe as she showed off her vivacious curves in the soft pink attire— which featured a tiny pink bikini bra, high-waisted underwear, thigh-high stockings, and a show-stopping sheer robe with furry detailing on the sleeves.

Now that's a snapback! 

In the colorful music video, which dropped November 2, the famed rapper flaunted her Spanish rap skills in a bold pink wig styled by Tokyo Stylez, and stunning girly-girl makeup by Erika La’Pearl featuring a bold pink lip. 

See for yourself the “Mi Mami," video which also includes Cardi's outfit change into an all-black lingerie look.

Speaking of Cardi, are the only ones on countdown mode to the rapper's 80-piece collection in collaboration with Fashion Nova? 

FYI: The new line that promises denim, outerwear, accessories and more for a reasonable price point drops on November 15.

Money moves.

