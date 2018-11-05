Looking Like Money!: See Keyshia Ka’Oir Stuntin' In Tiny Yellow Bikini On A Yacht With Gucci Mane

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Gucci Mane and Keisha Ka'oir attend at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Their life is like a movie!

Published 2 days ago

It seems like Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane are on a yacht basically every other day and we are totally here for it!

Keyshia and Gucci grace us with their fly, very expensive, couple looks on the ‘gram daily. They definitely know how fly they are and have no problem sharing it with the world. And we know we aren’t the only ones living vicariously through them as we watch them living a lavish AF lifestyle.

Check out the dope couple living it up on a yacht (again):

 

View this post on Instagram

Fly Flashy Couple!!🏹🏹

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Gucci is wearing a full Dolce and Gabbana look featuring a huge chain that has to be giving his neck a workout! Keyshia is showing of her curvy, voluptuous figure in a $315 bright yellow, gingham, off the shoulder two-piece by Carolina Costas. With a drink in hand, she finished off her look with matching yellow sunglasses, as well as yellow, embellished Miu Miu slides. We are sending infinite amount of heart eye emojis over here for this look!

 

Could they be any cooler? We know we aren’t the only ones looking for the Gucci to match our Keyshia Ka’Oir fly!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

