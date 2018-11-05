Thicki Nicki!: Nicki Minaj Had Everyone Drooling In 2 Custom Versace Looks For MTV EMAs

BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Nicki Minaj poses with Best Hip Hop and Best Look awards in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)

She wants everyone to know she's winning.

Published 2 days ago

Nicki Minaj has once again proved it pays to have Italian designer Donatella Versace on speed dial because you never know when you want not one, but two custom looks to slay in! 

Arriving at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards dressed in a stunning silver gown by Versace and Jimmy Choo heels, Nicki left fans in complete awe of her Phantom of the Opera-inspired look (complete with a spectacular mask).

Captioning a photo dressed in the elaborate ensemble: “Donatella, you are the QUEEN!!!! PERIOD!!!!! obsessed with this gorgeous ensemble,” it's clear Nicki was satisfied with her red carpet look.

BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Nicki Minaj poses with Best Hip Hop and Best Look awards in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
(Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)

Snagging the awards for "Best Hip Hop" and "Best Look," Nicki also performed at the event dressed in a bright pink custom Versace get-up featuring loads of bedazzled glory along with Prada booties ($990). 

Nicki Minaj performs on stage with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 4, 2018. See PA story SHOWBIZ MTV. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
(Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

OK, Nicki. We see you!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)

