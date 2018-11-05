Thicki Nicki!: Nicki Minaj Had Everyone Drooling In 2 Custom Versace Looks For MTV EMAs

Nicki Minaj has once again proved it pays to have Italian designer Donatella Versace on speed dial because you never know when you want not one, but two custom looks to slay in!

Arriving at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards dressed in a stunning silver gown by Versace and Jimmy Choo heels, Nicki left fans in complete awe of her Phantom of the Opera-inspired look (complete with a spectacular mask).