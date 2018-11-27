Such A F*ckin' Lady!: Cardi B Shows Her Classy Side Wearing This $20K Designer Look

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B has no signs of slowing down. After spending time with her hubby, Offset, and family for the holidays, the superstar rapper is getting back to work. Meaning collecting those coins.
Recently, Cardi's been on the road making press rounds to promote her song "Money" along with other upcoming projects. She was feeling her outfit and took to the 'gram yesterday (Nov 26) posting a photo in a full Balenciaga look with the caption: "BALENCIAGA MAMA."
The hot-mama is flaunting all of her riches wearing a $3,400 Balenciaga mustard and pink tartan wool coat with the matching $1,745 boots. And finessed the look with a teal green Hermes Birkin Bag ($20,000), styled by Kollin Carter.
Cardi looked modelesque while sportin' long blonde barbie inches, styled by Toyko Styles, and a full beat by Erika La Pearl.
The Hermes Birkin is vintage, so the exact style is unavailable. But if you want to cop her Balenciaga pieces, take a look below.
Are y'all feeling Bardi's classier style? We are loving it.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
