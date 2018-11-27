Such A F*ckin' Lady!: Cardi B Shows Her Classy Side Wearing This $20K Designer Look

Cardi B has no signs of slowing down. After spending time with her hubby, Offset, and family for the holidays, the superstar rapper is getting back to work. Meaning collecting those coins.

Recently, Cardi's been on the road making press rounds to promote her song "Money" along with other upcoming projects. She was feeling her outfit and took to the 'gram yesterday (Nov 26) posting a photo in a full Balenciaga look with the caption: "BALENCIAGA MAMA."