Such A F*ckin' Lady!: Cardi B Shows Her Classy Side Wearing This $20K Designer Look

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Cardi B attends Metro By T-Mobile Presents: Live In LA Powered By Pandora Featuring Cardi B And JhenÃ© Aiko at Academy Nightclub on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc. )

Such A F*ckin' Lady!: Cardi B Shows Her Classy Side Wearing This $20K Designer Look

"BALENCIAGA MAMA"

Published 1 week ago

Cardi B has no signs of slowing down. After spending time with her hubby, Offsetand family for the holidays, the superstar rapper is getting back to work. Meaning collecting those coins. 

Recently, Cardi's been on the road making press rounds to promote her song "Money" along with other upcoming projects. She was feeling her outfit and took to the 'gram yesterday (Nov 26) posting a photo in a full Balenciaga look with the caption: "BALENCIAGA MAMA."

View this post on Instagram

BALENCIAGA MAMA

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

The hot-mama is flaunting all of her riches wearing a $3,400 Balenciaga mustard and pink tartan wool coat with the matching $1,745 boots. And finessed the look with a teal green Hermes Birkin Bag ($20,000), styled by Kollin Carter.

Cardi looked modelesque while sportin' long blonde barbie inches, styled by Toyko Styles, and a full beat by Erika La Pearl

The Hermes Birkin is vintage, so the exact style is unavailable. But if you want to cop her Balenciaga pieces, take a look below

BALENCIAGA Hourglass tartan virgin-wool coat
BALENCIAGA Hourglass tartan virgin-wool coat
(Photo: Balenciaga)
RUNWAY BALENCIAGA Plaid boots
RUNWAY BALENCIAGA Plaid boots
(Photo: Balenciaga)

Are y'all feeling Bardi's classier style? We are loving it. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style