Sheer Glory! Racy Rihanna Bares It All In Blue Lingerie For Her Latest Savage x Fenty Holiday Campaign

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
In recent days, Rihanna had her IG followers and ex-boo Chris Brown drooling over her latest Savage x Fenty campaign photos.
Well, sis is back, leaving nothing to the imagination, modeling in an electric blue lace bodysuit for her Savage x Fenty Holiday collection for the 12 days of Savage promotion dropping on December 1 according to the Daily Mail.
Take a look at all this slayage below:
Bad gal stayed on trend with her SavageX fashion show by posing in a bubble surrounded by florals in the middle of the Amazon. She is sportin' long blonde inches and a blue custom tulle hat.
The exact $84 bodysuit isn't for sale just yet, but we found a similar style that is great for the holidays.
Take a look below.
We're standing by to see who tries to shoot their shot with RiRi next.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty )
