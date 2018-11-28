Sheer Glory! Racy Rihanna Bares It All In Blue Lingerie For Her Latest Savage x Fenty Holiday Campaign

In recent days, Rihanna had her IG followers and ex-boo Chris Brown drooling over her latest Savage x Fenty campaign photos.

Well, sis is back, leaving nothing to the imagination, modeling in an electric blue lace bodysuit for her Savage x Fenty Holiday collection for the 12 days of Savage promotion dropping on December 1 according to the Daily Mail.

Take a look at all this slayage below: