Sheer Glory! Racy Rihanna Bares It All In Blue Lingerie For Her Latest Savage x Fenty Holiday Campaign

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna poses backstage for the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during NYFW at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 12, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty )

Sis is sizzling in this lace look.

Published 1 week ago

In recent days, Rihanna had her IG followers and ex-boo Chris Brown drooling over her latest Savage x Fenty campaign photos. 

Well, sis is back, leaving nothing to the imagination, modeling in an electric blue lace bodysuit for her Savage x Fenty Holiday collection for the 12 days of Savage promotion dropping on December 1 according to the Daily Mail.

Take a look at all this slayage below:

Bad gal stayed on trend with her SavageX fashion show by posing in a bubble surrounded by florals in the middle of the Amazon. She is sportin' long blonde inches and a blue custom tulle hat.

The exact $84 bodysuit isn't for sale just yet, but we found a similar style that is great for the holidays. 

Take a look below. 

Satin and Lace Bodysuit
Satin and Lace Bodysuit
(Photo: Savage x Fenty)

We're standing by to see who tries to shoot their shot with RiRi next. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty )

